Throughout the years, the Queen Bee continues to serve the most stylish of ensembles. From, the likes of Marc Jacobs to Versace, the Notorious K.I.M. is known for her exquisite taste. Therefore, it is only natural that Lil’ Kim serves up her ample assets in racy Savage X Fenty lingerie.

Although, Valentine’s Day has already passed, the “Crush On You” rapper helps to remind the masses that every day may become Love Day. How? Well, just put on some sexy panties and allow the love in.

Moreover, the impromptu photoshoot exudes effortless allure. Although, a captivating unicorn-pink, chevron-pattern one-piece willingly caresses her curves, the essence of the iconic MC shines through. In addition, the array of beckoning poses work to evoke interest from the public.

Furthermore, for the public’s consumption, the enticing pictures are on display, by the “Get Money” boss. Likewise, her Instagram is still overflowing with adoration. Plus, the Bad Gal herself admits to the engrained respect she has cultivated for Lil’ Kim

So, back in 2017, while speaking with Vogue Paris, Rihanna states about her unyielding respect for he “Magic Stick” MC. RiRi gushes on her perspective saying she is, “Powerful, creative, without any taboos, Lil’ Kim has pushed the limits like no other black artist. Her world is colorful, fun, pop, rich, and coded. She has fun. I am happy to see a phenomenon like [her] in my life.”