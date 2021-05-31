Lil Loaded Died, But How? Also, RIP Turn Me Up Josh.

Lil Loaded is dead. The young rapper, who is only 20 years old, somehow passed away suddenly. Now, right now the details are scant and we are all trying to figure out what exactly happened in this tragic case. Honestly, based on the music he made, I thought he was murdered. The kid’s name was Dashawn Maurice Robertson, from Dallas and was accused of shooting his friend dead last year.

As you know, rumors have started already.

The word on the streets is that Lil Loaded’s girlfriend broke his heart by cheating on him. But, I was looking at his newest vid called “Emotional Killer” and it gives some clues on what’s going on here. I know Art and Real Life are close relatives. But, he reported recently found out she cheated, talked to his mom and then took his life after speaking to her. I wonder what that convo was like.

ANYWAY….

DAMN. I wasn’t a fan or nothing, but this is sad.

On a side note, Turn Me Up Josh is also dead. The Houston producer has worked with Lil Durk and Lil Baby.

Rip turn me up josh smh — THE VOICE (@lildurk) May 31, 2021

No cause of death has been determined.