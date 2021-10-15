Lil Nas X Deletes Tweet Praising Adele After Past Alleged Fat-Shaming Tweets Surface

Lil Nas X found out the hard way that the Internet never forgets.

Before he became famous, he allegedly ran a Lil Kim stan page on Twitter. The account, which has the handle of @TheLilKimNews, is currently suspended. But, as that link proves, there are still some responses to it that suggest it was quite the troll account.

So, back in 2015, @TheLilKimNews had some pretty harsh words for Adele.

It should be worth noting that Lil Nas X never confirmed or denied that he was behind the Lil Kim stan account. However, what we say next certainly lends credence to the popular belief that the “Montero” pop-rapper ran this little stan page.

So, yesterday, Adele dropped “Easy on Me,” which made all the girlies go wild for her British brand of R&B soul. (Ain’t that always the case?)

In fairness to Adele, it’s a good song.

Lil Nas X thought so too, and he said as much on Twitter.

But needless to say, when that comment came out, fans were quick to remind him of the @TheLilKimNews account, which fat-shamed Adele to no end.

And, as you can see from the post above, the Tweet was subsequently deleted.

Now, we’re not saying that Lil Nas X is definitely behind the old troll account. But this certainly lends credence to that belief.

But you be the judge.