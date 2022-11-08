Why Did Lil Scrappy Shed Tears Over His Childhood?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Momma Dee is a classy lady now, but back in the days she had her son living in a trap house! Take a look at an emotional clip!

VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta may be a scripted show but last night’s drama invoked some raw emotions in Lil Scrappy.

If you were curious about his behavior, you can attribute it to his upbringing in Atlanta, GA. It’s no secret that ATL is home to trap culture.

But who knew Scrap grew up in a trap house?

On Monday’s (November 7) episode, viewers gained a deeper understanding of Scrap. While begging Momma Dee and Bambi to get along, we learn something about Scrap’s early life.

He confronts his mother directly, posing a question. Does she understand why he treats his wife a certain way?

As Momma Dee explains that it’s because of what he saw her go through, Scrap clarifies that it’s specifically due to his mother’s lifestyle during his childhood.

“I grew up in a wh*rehouse…I grew up in a trap house so all I know is that.”

Perhaps the most profound moment is when he recalls witnessing his mother doing drugs. In addition to walking in on his mother committing deplorable sexual acts.

During his plea, everyone in the room is brought to tears watching their friend voice the childhood trauma that directly impacted his adult life.

With emotions running high, you can see the pain in his eyes as tears start to fall.

Apparently Momma Dee was oblivious to her son’s pain. You can tell by the sullen look on her face. Ultimately, she invites him to fall into her warm embrace.

Just because a man doesn’t show emotions, doesn’t mean they don’t exist

