Lil Uzi Vert Fans Think New Album Is Coming Very, Very Soon

Lil Uzi Vert is more than likely about to drop a new album. The release of the new LP signals a return to form for the Philadelphia rap star.

The “Money Longer” rapper has appeared to be in album mode for quite some time now. Uzi deactivated both his Instagram and Twitter accounts and has shown no signs of activity on social media for months now. Well, that is outside of countless leaks and unreleased music surfacing via fan accounts on social media. In fact, one of the latest leaks to hit Instagram captures Uzi energetically wrapping over a whistle reminiscence of the jingle that was made famous by McDonald’s.

Aside from the rampant leaks, fans may now have concrete evidence supporting their theories that Lil Uzi is set to release the follow-up to the Pink Tape soon. For starters, the covers of Uzi’s albums for the aforementioned, along with his 2016 project The Perfect Luv Tape, were recently updated with the logo for Eternal Atake 2. Additionally, Uzi also shared a new single entitled “Uzi The Earthling (TV Show Theme)” on DSPs such as Apple Music and Spotify. It serves as their first release since a string of 2023 singles, which included “NFL” and “Red Moon.”

LIL UZI VERT



UZI THE EARTHLING!

(TV SHOW THEME)



OUT NOW 🚨



pic.twitter.com/8IsbGJqjZm — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 23, 2024

If this is indeed the start of the rollout for Lil Uzi Vert’s upcoming album, the rapper definitely has big shoes to fill when it comes to living up to fans’ expectations.

Last year, the Pink Tape achieved significant commercial success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with more than 167,000 album-equivalent units moved in its first week. It marked Uzi’s third No. 1 album on the chart. Several tracks from the album made appearances on the Billboard Hot 100, including “Just Wanna Rock,” which became a viral sensation. The album received a gold certification within a few months of its release, cementing its place as one of Uzi’s most successful projects to date.