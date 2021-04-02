Lil Uzi Vert, JT, and Yung Miami Convo Has Southside Ready To Punch Out Some Teeth!

(AllHipHop Rumors)
Lil Uzi Vert, JT, and Yung Miami set off a fire storm of controversy last night and when southside got involved it turned into a potentially violent scenario. Lil Uzi Vert definitely met his match in Southside who didn’t like the way the Philly rapper talked to his lady, Young miami.
I did not know the depth of this whole scenario, even though it was posted on All hip hop‘s YouTube page. But Lil Uzi Vert, JT and Yung Miami (often called Caresha by Lil Uzi) got on Instagram live and had a three-way conversation (meaning Uzi took her phone). It seemed very curt, but polite for the most part. But, to the Internet and everyone else, including Southside, it was disrespectful. Lil Uzi Vert intercepted a conversation between the two city girls and he repeatedly chided Yung Miami over and over. Yung Miami who completely ignores Uzi – trying to speak to JT – on IG Live (OK???). She even says that they are not even friends. Lil Uzi Vert tells JT to shut up and make some stern pseudo macho commands to her making it extremely weird. “Shut Up JT, If I told you tongue kiss me on this live right now, you gone do it, so just chill,” Uzi said in front of the world.
There is not need to post the words. You have to hear it to get it. Even then, I didn’t really get it.
Anyway Southside got into it and this is when it gets interesting. He wants all the smoke with Lil Uzi Vert and said he would knock his teeth out! No, I don’t know this guy like that, but he seems like he is ready to go to jail for his boo. He also drops in there that he stopped Offset and The Migos from robbing Uzi! WHAT?
Check out the video and you tell me!
“I’ma say this one time. Ay, Uzi, don’t address none to my b##ch, my n#gga.You handle your b#tch, n##ga, you stay on your side. You got one more time to say something, I promise you I’ma punch your teeth out your mouth. Don’t say nothing else, n##ga… If you don’t like my b##ch, don’t like my b##ch. Let them do them… Stay the little weirdo you is, keep rockin’ purses, keep doin’ that b*tch s##t you doing.”