Lil Wop, Hops Onto Instagram, Declares His Sexuality?

If nothing else, Hip-Hop unabashedly celebrates honesty. So, yesterday (Feb. 13), Lil Wop hops onto Instagram, and boldly declares his sexuality. Following, the liberating declaration, Mr. Wopavelli 3 is receiving an overwhelming positive response.

Regardless of his inclination, within himself the Midwest musician is confident. Perhaps, this relentless tenacity has been building. Of course, via Alamo Records, the Chicago rhymer was formerly signed to Gucci Mane’s imprint, 1017 Eskimos.

Provided that, W.E. may be motivated by Gucci’s self-assuredness. In fact, the Chicago spitter flings open the closet door and is embracing his truth. Moreover, the accompanying caption reads, “I’m Bisexual I Like Guys & Girls 😌💕 It’s W.E 😛[.]”

In addition, to the sultry stare, the Wopster is standing on his words. Thus, the emerging artist engages Twitter. While there, he works his stance. Also, the revealing picture displays even more of his supple thigh meat.

Moreover, that works in conjunction with his exposed and athletic tummy. Actually, it seems to beckon some sort of advertisement. Be that as it may, social media is voicing its opinion on Famous Dex’s cousin. Overall, most of the reactions are encouraging.

I’m Bisexual I Like Guys & Girls 😌💕 It’s W.E 😛 pic.twitter.com/BAxMf9RuCf — THE WOPSTER⚡️🍦🐍XXX (@LilWop17) February 13, 2022

I went to twitter to tell you your IG was hacked but you know what, at least you comfortable w yourself! 🤷‍♂️ — Baked Benji (@BakedBenji) February 13, 2022

Bro mad respect for puttin this out there like that frfr that’s confidence. — Lil Smoke TCG‼️‼️ (@LilSmokeTCG) February 13, 2022

So happy for you baby 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wpjcn2Bu3b — ATL / DMV HEAD Assassin❄️ (@SnowThroatQueen) February 14, 2022

not sure what you mean. this BEEN him. he’s just telling us all about it dog. be happy that the man can be himself — socialism = govt. + stuff (@samj102938) February 14, 2022

Above all, Lil Wop has the presence of mind to merge his art with his authentic self. For that, he is winning.