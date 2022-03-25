Lil Xan Hospitalized For Severe Psychiatric Breakdown?

Often, music corporations merely view Rap artists as disposable assets. So, the individual is essentially responsible to ensure one’s well-being. Recently, Lil Xan speaks about being hospitalized for a severe psychiatric breakdown.

On Wednesday (March 24), the “Betrayed’ rapper voiced his angst. Through his Instagram stories, he goes on to make a startling update. In fact, he opens up about being hospitalized on a “5150 hold.”

Indeed, the embattled entertainer shows his vulnerability. Moreover, this type of restrictive protocol allows, “the action of a doctor, mental health professional, police officer, or even a family member, involuntarily committing someone to a mental health treatment facility,” as states FindLaw.com.

In recent past, Xanax discussed his overwhelming addiction. Anxiety lead to absolute indulgence. Additionally, he alleges that his former manager, Stat Quo, recklessly enabled his drug dependence.

To boot, the “Slingshot” spitter says the negative ramifications eventually shattered his psyche. Unable to accept his interpretation of the public’s view of him, Lil Xan mentally unravels. “CRAZY EVER SINCE I SPOKE OUT AGAINST THE INDUSTRY SO MANY FALSE NARRATIVE VIDEOS ABOUT ME START SURFACING ON THE INTERNET LIKE WILDFIRE,” he shares.

Finally, he equates that the incessant (perhaps imagined) inquiries are “AFFECTING” his “MENTAL HEALTH. Another post offers further insight. “DIDNT WANT TO EVEN LET PEOPLE KNOW HOW BAD IT WAS AFFECTING MY MENTAL HEALTH BUT I FEEL I SHOULD BEEN IN THE HOSPITAL ON A 51/50,” it reads.

“PLEASE STOP SPEAKING ABOUT ME IF YOU DONT KNOW ME IM A HUMAN BEING JUST LIKE YOU,” begs Mr. Total Xanarchy.



Hopefully, in the near future the “Rebound” rhymer can do just that.