Vince Staples Slams Major Labels Calls Them Death Profiteers

Recently, Vince Staples chopped it up with Hot 97’s Real Late with Peter Rosenberg. While conversing, the two thoroughly discuss an array of topics. In fact, the “Magic” MC goes on to slam major labels. Accordingly, he even likens them to death profiteers.

Thus far, the Long Beach native’s body of work is earning critical acclaim. Often, his keen perspective widely resonates with the public. In fact, Ramona Park Broke My Heart — his upcoming LP which drops in April — is highly anticipated.

Eventually, the conversation covers the evolution of music business practices. So, around the 51 minute mark finds the lyricist longing for yesteryear. Here, Vince Staples contemplates the rationale behind celebrating death.

“When you hear N.O.R.E. and all those other people talk about the role that their A&R’s and executives had in their life, moving them out and doing certain things for them, like when Snoop talks about Master P moving him out to New Orleans. I don’t think anyone’s doing that anymore,” shares the reflective rapper, “I think they see the money in the violence. Back then, the violence ruined the money.”

However, he highlights a new norm. Vince Staples suggests that corporations are now galvanized by deceased artists. Matter-of-factly, he offers his insight, “It’s money in it and they gonna keep selling it and we gonna keep perpetuating it and we gon’ be hurt when somebody dies,” offers the “Norf Norf” narrator.

Soon, the resigned culture critic states, “I don’t necessarily know if they care. If they did, man — the album ready in four weeks once you die. You get more press on the album after you die.”

Ultimately, Vince validates the importance of recognizing that human life innately possesses value. “When it comes to these systems, they look at you like, ‘Oh, you’re dead, now we got something to move with.’ To the people that’s running music, just treat these people with humanity. You’re worth something before you die.”