Lil Yachty Accused Of Unfollowing Drake Amid Rumors He’s Being Cut From Their Leaked Collab

Drake and Lil Yachty may be at odds with each other—well, at least that’s what fans are currently speculating. While the evidence is somewhat inconclusive, nosy fans believe they have the receipts to back up their theory that Drizzy has upset Lil Boat and possibly fractured their relationship.

The circumstances causing the rift, one might ask? None other than one of the Toronto rapper‘s patented leaked releases. To be more specific, it appears the mellow drama may have erupted over the “Super Soak (S.O.D.)” collaboration that Yachty gave to streamer Kai Cenat to leak during a stream last month.

The track itself has seemingly already caused more than enough controversy, between Soulja Boy responding and threatening to figuratively choose violence should the song end up being a sneak diss, and Yachty revealing they leaked the song because they couldn’t get the sample cleared.

However, after reports that Drake is readying the song for an official release accompanied by a music video, but not a featured verse from Lil Boat as expected, the track has begun causing a stair once again.

Now, it appears the scandal attached to the release relates to Yachty’s alleged reaction to being taken off of the track. Instagram users pointed out that it appears as though Yachty unfollowed Drake on Instagram shortly after the rumors began circulating that his verse had been cut from the song.

But it appears as though the fan theory is either half-baked or Yachty was fully cooked on social media and reacted quickly considering fans also pointed out that Lil Boat appeared to be following Drizzy again after being called out on the timeline.

Though it feels like a bit of a reach to assume there is trouble in paradise for this collaborative pair based on a pair of screenshots from Instagram, the situation could also be very plausible. Yachty did end up swearing off of the Internet, after being roasted online following the interview he revealed the reason why social media influencer Mr. Hotspot denied clearing the sample for he and Drake in the first place.

“We couldn’t get the sample cleared so I just let Kai play it,” he shared. Yachty also announced that they were not officially releasing the track. “But it’s everywhere,” he said, adding that Mr. Hotspot “went down like a Christian path…it was crazy, everyone was like, ‘Are you serious?'”

In a sense, it wouldn’t be hard to believe that Lil Yachty is somewhat scorned by Drake’s choice to remove him from the track given all of the effort he’s put forth in order to bring it to the masses.

