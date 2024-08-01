Lil Yachty Admits Drake “F###ed” Other Rapper’s Girls—Regrets His Kendrick Lamar Beef Remarks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty has seemingly switched up on his support for Drake following his rap beef with Kendrick Lamar.

Lil Yachty has seemingly spilled the tea on why so many rappers apparently hate Drake, and managed to express his regret over the Kendrick Lamar beef in the process.

During his recent interview with actor and comedian Andrew Schulz, Lil Yachty didn’t hold back on his thoughts about the rap game’s apparent disdain for Drake.

According to Yachty, the rumors are true—Drizzy really has “crept down the block” and pulled up on several artist’s significant others. However, Yachty claims most of the animosity toward Drake is rooted in the rapper’s unparalleled success and personal conquests.

“I think people just hate on Drake because he’s the guy,” Lill Yachty said candidly. “It’s also probably that he’s f##### everyone’s b####.”

The Atlanta rapper followed up by emphasizing Drake’s dominance in the music industry, with his record-breaking numbers and countless hits, is also a major factor behind the envy.

“It’s also just he’s that guy though,” he said. “All the records. All the numbers. He’s the one.”

The revelation comes as no surprise to those familiar with Lil Yachty’s previous remarks on the subject. Yachty has often defended Drake, notably during the height of the Toronto native’s publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar. In May, Yachty voiced his support for Drake, suggesting that he hadn’t lost the battle, but rather became an easy target for negativity generated through public opinion.

“Drake dropped great records,” he said during his podcast in May. “But also, let’s be fair: Drake was deemed a loser in this battle before it started because people don’t like him and haven’t. I don’t think people are gonna stop listening to Drake and Drake’s career is gonna flush.”

Fast forward to the present and Lil Yachty expressed deep regret for his remarks during the battle.

“I just wish I had never spoke on it,” he said. “That’s the only thing. That was the only part. I wish I hadn’t said anything about it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Yachty expressed the incident when the internet reacted to an accidental like on a controversial tweet about Kendrick Lamar. While he maintains the occurrence was truly an accident, he explains still feeling the pressure from the internet looming over him.

“It was a tweet,” he started off. “Something about Kendrick, something. Kendrick cheating on his wife with white women. really did accidentally like it. People were like, ‘Nah, don’t, don’t f###ing, don’t try to come f###ing…Peter was like, ‘Nah n###a, he finna get you’. And it was f###ing hilarious. But nah.”

Check out the post above.