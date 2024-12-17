Lil Yachty Fields Ma$e & Keith Sweat Comparisons After New Haircut Debut

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

From braids to a low-cut fade, Lil Yachty’s new hairstyle has caused a buzz online.

Lil Yachty is being mercilessly trolled online by social media users following his recent grand reveal of his new hairstyle after undergoing the big chop.

In case you missed the stream for the 10th anniversary Rolling Loud Miami music festival, Lil Boat surprised concert goers during his set by debuting his sleek low-cut taper fade after years of rocking his signature braids.

Though the “Minnesota” hit-maker shuffled through a laundry list of bangers, offering an electric performance as a result, his change in appearance ended up stealing the show. Fans post-event reactions overflowed on social media platforms such as Twitter and chronicled a wide range of emotions, and comparisons that were both flattering and critical of the Atlanta rapper’s major stylistic change.

“He looks like Keith Sweat dressing up as Ma$e for Halloween,” a user remarked in quoted reply to a tweet which reads, “I don’t even hate yachty, but this hair cut is absolutely terrible — This n###a looks like a cop.”

Another user piggybacked off of the comment and further deduced Yachty looked like the iconic R&B crooner, adding, ” Look like he’s starring in a Keith Sweat biopic.”

Additionally, one individual wrote, “This is what Keith Sweat would look like if his parents were Nigerian.”

The Ma$e comparisons also continued to roll as a user wrote in a tweet, “Looking like a mase from temu.”

He looks like Keith Sweat dressing up as Ma$e for Halloween https://t.co/Ug9RWRoGrD — STUARTIST (@StewardessChick) December 16, 2024

In the thread of the tweet, multiple users added to the slugfest, including one user who compared Lil Boat to yet another prominent Black musician.

“N#### look like First Name Charlie, Last name Wilson,” the user wrote in the tweet.

Another user wrote, “F##king Carl Winslow origin story.”

Oddly enough, one user wrote, “Biggie smalls incoming,” despite Yachty’s rocky relationship with the city of New York over his comment’s about the East Coast fashion scene.

There were, however, a number of users who welcomed the change, including one in particular who appeared to prefer the new look over Yachty’s notorious red box braids.

“He actually looks good,” the user remarked in part. “Glad he got ride of them twizzlers and i hope more people do the same. dreads are played out.”

One other user joked, “Boat with now waves.”

While it’s unclear exactly what prompted Lil Yachty to chop his top, it has become very clear that his fans will need some time to get used to his new look.

Check out one of the video clips from Yachty’s hair debut during his performance in the post below.