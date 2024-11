Lil Yachty’s frequent collaborator Veeze is standing up for him following his recent clash with a sneaker critic who previously trashed his Concrete Boys collaboration with Nike.

In his latest series of Instagram Story posts, the Detroit rapper spoke out against the growing discourse surrounding Lil Boat based on his interaction with Portland content creator Bimma Williams. In the string of posts he shared, Veeze showed what appears to be unreleased colorways of Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys Air Force One sneaker — that Williams previously clowned for resembling a “general release” from the sportswear giant.

“They love to hate on my lil brotha,” Veeze wrote in the story post. “Imma a take up for him every time dweebs don’t understand we get our swag from real taste makers and the dope boys we grew up around.”

Veez continued in a separate story, writing, “Bloggers be goofy. I know y’all talk for shock value.”

He concluded, noting the longevity his Atlanta rap counterpart has created for himself nearly a decade after his viral banger “Minnesota” catapult him into the forefront of the mainstream seemingly overnight.

“Y’all should be proud and reality most rappers that became rich while still a teenager not here today,” he wrote.

Yachty and Williams, who has previously worked for brands such as Nike and adidas, were involved in an explicit back-and-forth during a panel discussion that occured earlier this month at Complexcon. The dust-up was kicked off when Lil Boat was tipped off to William’s presence in the crowd, which prompted a curse word filled rant.

“Everyone has their own take on a sneaker,” Yachty began. “So if I want to make an Air Force and I want it to be white and blue—if you don’t like it, that’s cool, but the way he tried to make it seem as if like ‘this n###a can’t make a shoe because he doesn’t respect the culture,’ what the f##k are you talking about n###a?”

Yachty continued, “I’ve been into this sneaker s##t for 15 years, when I had five cents to my name. I can tell you about any kind of shoe. What are you talking about? You clearly don’t know my history on sneakers and how involved I am in this s##t.”