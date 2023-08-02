You Won’t Believe This Accusation Against Lizzo – A Banana Is Involved!

Lizzo is accused of some pretty crazy stuff! But her former dancers say she tried to get them to do things with Amsterdam workers and bananas.

Lizzo, the “Good as Hell” queen, is facing some serious heat as three of her former dancers are taking legal action against their former boss. Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez are calling her out, along with Big Grrrl Big Touring and Shirlene Quigley, in a lawsuit that just dropped like a bomb. Now some of you may have read up on this in some of our previous posts.

According to the court docs filed on Tuesday, these dancers are accusing Lizzo and her crew of some straight-up foul behavior. Weight shaming? How is somebody with a rep of celebrating all shapes and sizes get accused of weight shaming? And then there is the allegations of sexual degradation! There are reports of pressure to get down with some messed up sex shows? They are not holding back.

Arianna and Crystal allege they got the full-blown boot from their jobs, which is tied to the alleged toxic environment they were subjected to. As for Noelle, she quit because of Lizzo’s alleged jaw-dropping actions.

But wait, it gets wilder! The Amsterdam trip, back in February 2023, was no ordinary tour escapade. Lizzo invited ’em for a night out in the city, but it went way left, straight into the red light district, if you know what I’m saying.

The lawsuit says, “… things quickly got out of hand. Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching d!ldos launched from the performers’ v@ginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ v@ginas.” YOOOOOO! Does she not know these are employees? Even if some of the accusation are true, this could be ruinous for Lizzo!

Now, y’all know that Amsterdam is no joke—it’s infamous for sex theaters, adult shops, and all sorts of wild stuff you can imagine. These dancers found themselves in a whole different world, and it is not a good look for Lizzo and her camp. I am sure they are mounting a vigorous legal defense! She will have access to the greatest legal team.

This drama’s real, and it’s gonna get real messy!