ICYMI: Lizzo Said Work Overload ‘Lessened My Patience With People & Bullsh*t’

In a recent interview, Lizzo made clear that she has no more tolerance for “people and bullsh*t” — and who can blame her, really?

Lizzo isn’t here for your drama.

In a recent interview with Audacy’s V-103, the multi-talented singer and songwriter — who has been under fire from social media trolls — made clear that her work overload has tried her patience, and she’s at the end of her rope.

“I was really exhausted,” she said to the Atlanta radio station. “I went from sitting in my house, quarantine, doing nothing for the last year-and-a-half to rehearsals, filming, promo and press, and working every single day. 14-hour days. So that kind of pressure I think kind of lessened my patience with people and bullsh*t.”

Lizzo also said that the best advice she got was from Cardi B, her co-collaborator on “Rumors.” “Your revenge is on the charts,” the Bronx native reportedly told her. “You just keep making your music and shut the haters up.”

But if you think that Lizzo will be releasing new music anytime soon, you’re in for a disappointment. “There’s no tea, unfortunately,” she said. “I have a list of people of who I want, but nobody is on it yet. I want to finish my songs. I don’t know when it’s coming, but it’s not coming this year.”

Well, that’s certainly disappointing — but understandable. You can check out the video of the full interview below.