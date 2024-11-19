Lizzo’s Stunning Transformation Sparks Rumors, But We Have The Truth Behind Her Weight Loss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Old Lizzo is gone. Say “Hit” to new Lizzo, who has haters talking.

For years, Lizzo has proudly represented body positivity and celebrated larger beauties in the music industry. It became a defining part of her movement, mantra, and music. She seemed unwavering in her commitment to this message. However, 2024 continues to surprise us with unexpected shifts—and Lizzo’s recent transformation is no exception.

The Grammy-winning artist has recently showcased a significant weight loss, and she’s looking incredible. So incredible, in fact, that it’s stirred up controversy. Some voices within the body positivity community have expressed disappointment, asking, “What about us?” Lizzo, however, seems to have no intention of revisiting those discussions. Instead, she’s confidently moving forward.

In a series of newly released photos, Lizzo looks fantastic, causing lust —and rumors. Some hater have alleged she’s using Ozempic or similar weight-loss medications, accusing her of “cheating.” The speculation grew so loud that it almost seemed true. But according to a trusted source, Lizzo’s transformation is all-natural. By the way, you can see she does not have the typical “face” of somebody on the drug. Her results are reportedly thanks to a combination of dedicated dieting and regular workouts! She’s got a celebrity trainer who also works with other noted R&B stars.

I know the name of her trainer, I’ll keep that under wraps for now. Lizzo’s glow-up is jaw-dropping.

She’s giving me full-course-meal vibes! And speaking of stars, where’s Janelle Monáe? She’s still a snack, of course. Lizzo and Janelle together? Now that’s a feast!