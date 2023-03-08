Logic Under Fire For Rapping The N-Word In Lounge Remake Of Ice Cube Classic

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Logic has always insisted he’s mixed race–half white, half Black. Therefore, it would make sense he feels entitled enough to use the “n-word” in his music. But still, some are questioning why the hell he just rapped the word in a sloppy ass remake of Ice Cube’s smash hit, “It Was A Good Day.”

Living Legends MC Luckyiam first brought this abomination to my attention on Tuesday (March 7) via Twitter. When a fellow tweeter asked, “Did he just say n-gga,” Luckyiam confirmed yes, yes he did. He added in the caption, “Bruh” followed by a facepalm emoji.

Logic has been labeled “corny” since the onset of his career—and this song isn’t helping. For more than two minutes, he sings the G-Funk classic like he’s performing at a pretentious jazz lounge for hipsters. He ends the clip with a smile and the words, “That’s pretty authentic.” While one person attempted to defend Logic, others quickly came for his Hip-Hop card.

“Logic is half white, half black,” one person wrote. “There should have been some sort of internal conversation between both of those halves where one side explained how wrong this is to the other. It’s like watching someone club a baby seal. Just wrong.”

Even Ice Cube’s own son, O’Shea Jackson, weighed in after someone said the “Kim” line was cringy. He replied, “Bruh it made you cringe and that’s not yo moms. Lmfaooooo.” [Jackson’s mother is Kimberly Woodruff, Ice Cube’s wife.]

Comments continued pouring in. Despite his recently announced tour with Juicy J, today was NOT a good day to be Logic. Check some of the reactions out below.

Bruh it made you cringe and that’s not yo moms. Lmfaooooo — O’Shea Jack(Nichol)son (@OsheaJacksonJr) March 7, 2023

That s### at the end. I would’ve spit out the martini and nuts you know they served to listen to this😂😂😭 — Lorenna “bipolarlioness” Cleary (@Brodie_Dog) March 7, 2023

Me ANY time I hear dude do ANYTHING musically: pic.twitter.com/cmZbZhspTE — ✖️ 2XXs ✖️ (@PreauXX) March 7, 2023

I like logic but



Flag on the play



10 yard penalty pic.twitter.com/dMhAEORiIJ — LEO01NG (@LEO01NG) March 7, 2023