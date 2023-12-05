50 Cent Moving Forward With His Diddy Doc “Diddy Do It?”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent may have a documentary outlining the alleged misconduct from his rival Diddy. But, is he just trolling?

We are hearing a lot of stuff on these digital streets. 50 Cent, the general of the G-Unit, claims he’s working on a documentary about the alleged sexual and abuse misdeeds of Sean “Diddy” Combs. Now, this is pretty crazy to me but if I’m being honest, it should come as no crazy shocker. They’ve been at it in some form or another for decades. Diddy is down at the moment, but is he out? The documentary production company reportedly wants to knock out the embattled Bad Boy mogul.

50 Cent’s TV and film efforts center on popular series such as Power through G-Unit Films and Television. But it’s not limited to that. The company has also gained recognition for its compelling true crime documentaries like Hip Hop Homicides. If true, 50 Cent is already in the early stages of developing a television documentary centered around Diddy and the allegations of abuse, especially with former girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

It should be noted that Diddy vehemently denies these allegations. He’s also recently stepped down from his role as the chairman of his own media company, REVOLT, which is a temporary matter so I expect him to return when the heat dies down.

But, will it? 50 Cent recently posted the following to his 30 million Instagram followers.

These are just two posts, but if you look at the caption, you can see what may be going on. “Diddy Do It? COMING SOON !” he says at the bottom. I’m thinking this is happening.

Cassie Ventura filed the explosive lawsuit against Diddy on November 16, accusing him of rape and orchestrating sexual encounters with male escorts while he observed, among other allegations. Diddy’s legal team settled the matter within 24 hours but didn’t publicly admit any wrongdoing. Representatives for 50 Cent and G-Unit Film and Television aren’t talking right now, so we don’t know exactly what’s real regarding the documentary.

What do you think?