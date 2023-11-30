Reports: Cassie Could Still Write Tell-All Book About Diddy

Diddy is not done! But the road ahead could be tough if the rumors about Cassie are true.

Recent Changes in New York Law Could Mess Diddy Up. It seems Diddy is still in hot water. His legal battle with Cassie Ventura, a former collaborator and romantic partner, is over. But that doesn’t mean this saga won’t have continued twists and turns. All of this centers on a new New York law.

Before we get to that, it’s been speculated in numerous posts and stories that Ventura likely doesn’t have a gag order—or a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA)—with Diddy as a result of their agreement. So, in theory, she can speak freely about her allegedly horrific experiences with him. That means she can discuss the case without fear of being paper gangstered into submission. I’m wondering if she will. She seems to be a pretty quiet and reserved person. But there’s that new law.

Diddy’s swift settlement—less than 24 hours—occurred in well under 21 days in the State of New York. Settlement is a pretty normal act in legal disputes, but the speed (a possible world’s record) is causing a lot of chatter. Clearly, Diddy had to get this over and done with fast. On November 17, the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, signed a new legislation that says it’s now illegal to enforce an NDA in harassment cases. This empowers people who’ve been subjected to harassment to speak out without fear of legal repercussions. But this is Hip-Hop and the streets (a metaphor for the entertainment game). With the new law in place, Diddy’s exposure seemingly rises. So, it may not end with Cassie Ventura. The heightened exposure could impact his affiliated companies and the insurance it takes to cover him/them. We’ve already seen Diddy step down from REVOLT, but I don’t see that lasting long.

As the risk associated with having Diddy in leadership roles increases, corporate boards may face a challenging decision. What do you think? Does Diddy’s mightly presence turn into a liability? He’s the ultimate salesman, but can he sell that he’s not what Cassie Ventura claims he is?

Ventura’s legal team is one of the G.O.A.T.s. They were incredibly strategic. She sued Diddy but reportedly targeted every corporation he owned and served as an officer or director. YO! She tapped into both commercial liability and officer/director liability, which is $1 million or more for each. Insurance providers are the ones that make the decision to settle, much like if you are at fault in a car accident. They determine all of that.

The swift settlement gave a temporary reprieve, but the long-term consequences…we don’t know. One thing is for certain, the rumors aren’t going to stop here. Theyre flowing like a faucet with no spigot.