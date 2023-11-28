50 Cent Taunts Diddy By Offering To Buy REVOLT

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent continued his beef with Diddy by targeting the Bad Boy Records founder’s network amid allegations of sexual assault.

Diddy’s decision to temporarily step down as the chairman of REVOLT opened the door for more trolling from one of his most prominent critics. 50 Cent mockingly offered to buy the network from Diddy on Tuesday (November 28).

“I’ll buy that from you play boy, for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram. “I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends. I’m serious call my phone.”

Diddy, who co-founded REVOLT, stepped aside from his role as chairman amid allegations of sexual assault. Two women sued the Bad Boy Records founder after he settled a bombshell lawsuit filed against him by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who accused Diddy of rape and years of abuse.

Joi Dickerson-Neal’s lawsuit accused Diddy of drugging and raping her when she was a college student in 1991. Another woman, identified as Jane Doe, claimed Diddy and singer Aaron Hall sexually assaulted her and a friend at Hall’s apartment in 1990 or 1991.

50 Cent repeatedly antagonized Diddy on social media as reports of the lawsuits emerged. 50 Cent even joked about creating a Surviving Diddy series in the same vein as Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly.

Diddy denied the sexual assault allegations. His lawyer said his settlement with Cassie was not an admission of wrongdoing.