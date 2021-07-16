Looks Like Royce Da 5’9″ And Lupe Fiasco Are Gonna Battle

Something went left! I am not sure what happened but something went left! Royce Aa 5′ 9″ and Lupe Fiasco are friends and even have a podcast together. I am not sure if this is some kind of free promotion for the podcast, but somehow they got into it on Instagram, about Hip Hop! I truly don’t know exactly how it started but after doing a bit of googling there seems to be some breadcrumbs.

Where I jumped in is when it got heated, and Royce even went so far as to call Lupe a b#tch! Now that is where the line gets drawn, but it seems like Lupe somehow got under Royce his skin. Now remember, this is all about Rap. These guys are friends and they are not about to start fighting each other! It seems like they are about to fight, but they aren’t even I they talk about getting in the “ring.” However, it seems like the tones between the two of them were a little too strong and began to manifest negatively.

That said it seems like they are setting the stage for a major rap battle between two of the best. However, these guys are not your average battle rappers – they are established artist from the recording industry side of things. And that is not to disparage any battle rappers, but just to say that these guys have albums and writing credits and a pretty lengthy history. A battle between Lupe Fiasco and Royce Da 5′ 9″ will be nothing less than epic! There’s a lot of new ones here but it seems like Royce is definitely down to battle. It seems like Lupe Fiasco is down to battle as well, but he seems slightly more distant. He left the argument heated! I could be misunderstanding the nuances here but it just seems like he’s off on his own. Meanwhile, Mickey Factz, Royce, Loaded Lux, and others debated the merits of the battle. Hell, Young Guru and Factz even put 10K on it! I need to start rapping! I am not positive this is going to happen. BUT if it doesn’t awesome!

Here is some vid after the departure of Lupe Fiasco!

Hmmmm Lupe impersonating Royce?

And then…he went off on I a 9-min rap off the top.

By the way…I don’t think this is fake. Mickey Factz is out.