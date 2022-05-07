Lul Tim Is Talking About King Von Again

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lul Timm conducts new interview where he talks about King Von, snitches, Quando Rondo and more.

Let’s play catch up. Lul Timm, born Timothy Leeks, was arrested back in November of 2020 for the murder of King Von. Dayvon “King Von” Bennett was shot and killed in front of a hookah bar, after a fistfight with Quando Rondo’s entourage turned deadly. It all started out as a fair one – a fight. It didn’t stay that way. Two people were killed in the fracas. Mark Blakely, 34, was also killed in the fight. The cops immediately arrested Lul Timm and charged him with murder. He was eventually released on $100,000 bail. I don’t know how you merk two people and get out, but he did. At any rate

You may recall this outlaw did an interview with Angela Yee that was “interesting” and then it has been quiet. In a NEW interview, he talks some more. This is not really about King Von, but he does touch on it is the 4th part. Remember this is the dude that Quando Rondo said was his “god.”