Ma$e Addresses Ozempic Rumors: The Truth About Dramatic Weight Loss 

Ma$e had tongues wagging after debuting a new look and the results of his weight-loss journey on the season 5 premiere of his It Is What It Is podcast.

On Monday (September 1), Cam’ron and Ma$e returned to the airwaves for another run of their hit show. Ma$e surprised everyone, opening the episode with a ferocious freestyle over Common‘s “The Corner.”

“That’s how you feeling this morning?,” Cam asked his co-host after the freestyle. “My n#### came in blazing this morning.”

Cam’ron then highlighted Ma$e’s new look, praising his new haircut and 70-pound weight loss. He went on to question how Ma$e managed to shift the pounds, quizzing him over his methods.

“You took the needle,” Cam teasing about the popular weight loss drug Ozempic. However, after joking, “that’s the hate I needed,” Ma$e explained that he trimmed down the old-fashioned way, adopting a healthy diet and exercise.

“I signed up with this coach named Ricky Moore, that’s a professional bodybuilder, and he just put me on the alkaline diet,” Mase explained. “I’m only eating fruit, vegetables, and water for now.”

Mase speaks on his weight loss and new look.



After complimenting his weight loss, Cam’ron also raved about Ma$e’s freestyle.

“Nahhhhh!!! MURDER HOME!!!” he wrote, posting a clip on Instagram. “Now the price just went up.”

It’s unclear if the freestyle will land on Cam’s recent viral freestyle over D’Angelo’s “Cruisin,’” but the duo is sitting on plenty of material. Earlier this year, Cam revealed Ma$e crafted “some real, real, real good songs,” for a joint project but has yet to approve it.

“Me and Ma$e got an album. He said we can’t put it out!,” Cam’ron said during an Instagram Live in April. “We did six-seven songs. We do the songs and then he say, ‘No.’”