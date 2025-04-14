Maia Campbell Breaks The Internet! With A New Boo?

Former actress Maia Campbell is back! Let the hope begin. This is not exactly a return, but the picture below set the internet on fire. The In the House actress, who also turned heads in Tyrese’s “Sweet Lady” video made her mark in films like Poetic Justice and Seventeen Again. She’s back! Back in the day, she was everybody’s crush! And then things changed.

The streets (and message boards) have been wondering where she’s been. This is not her first post, but but for some reason, this hit different. I think it is the addition of the man in the picture! But it could be us happy to see her happy. Maia has had very public battles with bipolar disorder and substance addiction. At one point, LL Cool J, her TV co-star, tried to intervene. She wasn’t having it. “Tell him to call me and organize a benefit concert for mental health,” she said way back in 2017 when he tried to help. That was a flex!

Fast-forward to now. A single picture!!! Before I go on, I want to discuss homie. In the pic, they look like a couple, but I don’t think that is the case. I think he’s a hair stylist and she just got her hair done. What do you think? Here are a few pictures of him minus my one-time future wife, Maia.

I am thinking they are just friends! He sure came up off her on this post! Good for them both.

Back to Maia. Fans are like, “We miss you,” “Love and light to you” and other stuff. A lot of celebrities came to the comments as well. Is Maia on the comeback trail? I do not see any evidence of that. I think most people just want her well and healthy.

Now 48, Maia’s really taking her time with showing us what is up to? Inquiring minds want to know. We can’t forget someone like Maia. She was every bit of 90s Black girl magic before the phrase even caught on. The term “it girl” comes to mind.

Her past is no secret and we are not here to rehash all that. We want to see her rise, even if it’s slow, quiet and outside of Hollywood.

Good luck!