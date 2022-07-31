Mase Calls Himself Diddy 2.0

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Mase has some explaining to do about his “deal” with Fivio Foreign and he does just that. Watch the video here!

Wait a second. Just this year, Mase blasted Diddy for doing Diddy things. We all know that Bad Boy Records founder is a savvy business man. And everybody is not as savvy as he is. I am thinking Mase just does not know what to do when he is now accused of doing the very same thing that he was upset with Sean “Diddy” Combs of doing allegedly. In fact, Mase may be worse!

As you may have seen, Mase signed Fivo Foreign to a deal for $5,000. First of all, as far as I know, Mase has no record label, management company or even a production company. But, OK. He’s Mase. Secondly, when Diddy was signing people, they did get a pretty large sum of money upfront. Not a measly $5k!

Then this happened:

It seemed like yesterday when Betha said the following:

“When I see the hurt and the pain of other people on Bad Boy, that motivates me to say something. So I don’t be deemed as a person who just made a bunch of money and turned a blind eye. I’m not going to be like the rest of the people around Puff that don’t tell him he’s wrong. I’m not gonna be like the yes men around him that see him ruining people lives and never tell him he’s wrong. More people on here will tell me I’m wrong, but won’t say anything to him.”

I am confused at why he would then turn around and do the same to the younger generation. OK, hurt people hurt people.

Seriously though, business is business. And yet Brother Mase is a minister of a church. I feel that he could do better by Fivio. Looking at the comments, more people seem to key-keying that complaining.

So, I have not heard the video that I am posting next, but I heard Mase explains it all. Hopefully he makes some sense of it.