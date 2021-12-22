Meagan Good and Hubby DeVon Franklin to DIVORCE!

It is not the ending it is the experience. Meagan Good and husband, DeVon Franklin, are filing for divorce, this according to People. Mr. Franklin claims “irreconcilable differences” is responsible for the split, as reported by The Blast.

Of course, the highly lauded, Hollywood couple have demanding schedules. They have been married for nearly ten years. In addition, to their secular activities, their Christian foundation is what serves to strengthen the couple’s bond. In fact, the Good Girl and her partner penned The New York Times‘ best-selling book. The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love details their patient courtship.

Indeed, the faith of the Harlem starlet seems to provide an immense level of comfort. Thus, this transition compels the Left Coast thespian to address the proceedings. Via, her official Instagram account, she along with her hubby, share their thoughts.

Above all, their undulating love is still apparent. “After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” it reads. Next, the focus shines on what’s important. Meagan then mentions, “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal.”

Then, clarification comes to the forefront. The Christian heart-throb offers, “There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife.”

In conclusion, the statement shares, “We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.” Overall, the social activist appears to appreciate the time she’s invested into her marriage.

Hopefully, things work the best for the pair.