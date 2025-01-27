Meek Mill Urges Parents To Block Akademiks Over Grooming Controversy: “Villain In The Village” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill fiercely condemned Akademiks, alleging “He’s grooming children,” and warned parents to block him following a recent stream

Meek Mill is urging parents to block Akademiks from their children’s devices amid allegations of grooming.

The divisive media personality was trending over the weekend after he and Tory Lanez’s alleged manager, WrittenByRay, were recorded making inappropriate sexual comments to a 15-year-old streamer who goes by NourGxd.

The Philly rapper hopped on social media Sunday (January 26) with a PSA to parents.

“If your a parent go get ya kids phone and block this man,” Meek Mill tweeted. “He’s grooming children with a very large platform that ‘kids’ like… also attempts to ruin black families and black success daily “ VILLAN IN THE VILLAGE.”

In one clip from the livestream, Akademiks asks NourGxd if he would let another person “f###” him, despite the teen’s clear discomfort.

Another snippet from the stream sees the 35-year-old continue to press the teen and make inappropriate comments, questioning, “If Max said he wanted to try f###### a dude, will you let him f### you?”

Fellow streamers, including Scru Face Jean, condemned Akademiks over the uncomfortable stream.

“This is a 15 year old boy they talkin to,” he wrote alongside a clip of his reaction to the stream. “This has nothin to do with what ‘side’ of a battle you on, this is full blown predator behavior. Canceled ain’t even really what I want, but I can’t say what I really want to happen to buddy here.”

If you can support Akademiks or anyone on this stream after this, let me just say, as a father…it’s up FOREVER with you. This is a 15 year old boy they talkin to. This has nothin to do with what “side” of a battle you on, this is full blown predator behavior. Canceled ain’t even… pic.twitter.com/48CQ7iFrmk — Scru🇳🇬 (@scrufacejean) January 24, 2025

Meek Mill Brands Akademiks An “Extremist”

Meek Mill reposted the clip and shared his own thoughts about Akademiks.

“At the point he’s an extremist!” Meek declared. “This the the guy spreading false info on black culture this ‘diabolical work’ I see why he want us all to appear gay and discredit black successful men daily! This better be ai!!!”

Akademiks attempted to address the backlash claiming he was simply trying to support his fellow streamers. He even admitted he’d provided financial and emotional support to NourGxd during a difficult period in the teen’s life. Nonetheless, NourGxd deemed Akademiks’ behavior “truly uncomfortable” and “disgusting.”