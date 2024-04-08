Meek Mill Calls Out Wale’s Jealousy In Rant: “Don’t Come Around Again With Bad Energy!”

Meek Mill has addressed his relationship with Wale in a volatile rant on Twitter after photos emerged of the Wow, That’s Crazy lyricist with one of his enemies. The entire debacle was kicked off after Meek discovered Wale had linked up with one of his former friends-turned-foes this past weekend in Philadelphia amid the WrestleMania festivities.

In his now deleted tweets, Meek Mill claimed “Wale never liked me” despite claiming he “gave him 100 chances” to patch things up. Meek Mill also went on threaten consequences after alleging that he was aware of Wale’s attempts to set him up, based on a story Ant Glizzy, former associate of popular DC artist Shy Glizzy, told in an interview in 2019.

However, in one of the most telling tweets, Meek revealed he once put his freedom on the line for Wale, who he said was in distress during one of his own events, yet, he was the only one who came to his aid.

“When I met wale he got beat up at his bday party in dc got his teeth knocked out …” Meek wrote in part. “I jumped in because a celebrity like him invited me I was violating probation in dc risked my life… to find out he never liked me will make you angry! That’s just me tho.”

He continued in a follow-up quoted reply, “This was b4 phones came out …. I went with young Chris … only me coon and Matt jumped in! I stayed quiet but soon as he got around me my aura made his demons shake! I tried to be cool with this lame for Ross business I woulda been treated him.”

This was b4 phones came out …. I went with young Chris … only me coon and Matt jumped in! I stayed quiet but soon as he got around me my aura made his demons shake! I tried to be cool with this lame for Ross business I woulda been treated him https://t.co/wLF5MmqUEn — MeekMill (@MeekMill) April 8, 2024

Since his tweets began going viral, both Wale and Meeks former associates have replied and addressed the nature of the photos. In a string of posts shared to his Instagram Stories, Meek’s former associate, whose username is @dean_stayreddy, claimed neither her nor Wale had anything negative to say about him, and didn’t even speak on him during their brief interaction.

“Calm ya sassy down!” Dean wrote in one of the posts.

Wale, on the other hand, opted for a somewhat similar approach and appeared to directly address Meek’s outrage in a tweet on X.

“When u get in other people unserious drama in this industry 90pct of the time they be back friends… eventually ..and then u look silly… in the end… so I love minding my business. If a photo can create such vitriol , one has to ask himself some questions. Happy Monday,” Wale wrote in the tweet.

When u get in other people unserious drama in this industry 90pct of the time they be back friends… eventually ..and then u look silly… in the end… so I love minding my business. If a photo can create such vitriol , one has to ask himself some questions. Happy Monday — Wale (@Wale) April 8, 2024

To be honest, it’s somewhat crazy to think these two are back sending subluminals at each other, given the fact Meek told a fan, “I’m not holding no grudges against my peoples” back in January when a fan asked about their ongoing feud.

Hellllllllllllll no… we had our arguments b4 years back but I came in this game getting money with him …I’m not holding no grudges against my peoples.. and for what??? https://t.co/mwwJn9kyDL — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 20, 2024

How quickly the times have changed!

Check out Meek’s responses to Wale along with additional tweets from his rant below.