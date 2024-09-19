Meek Mill Could Be As Popular In Africa As Donald Trump Is With Assassians—If You Ask Him

Dive in to see how Meek Mill, Donald Trump, Africa and Diddy have become bound together amid the Bad Boy music mogul’s recent arrest.

Meek Mill has been poppin’ it on Twitter amid a renewed wave of backlash he’s received following Diddy’s arrest, and somehow Africa and Donald Trump have become a part of his tweet rampage.

In the days following Diddy’s apprehension by federal authorities on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16, Meek has been consistently roasted on social media. As headlines circulate revealing the seizure of more than 90 electronic devices believed to contain damning evidence, Meek and Diddy’s alleged relationship rumors have resurfaced due to audio that was leaked earlier this year of an alleged sexual encounter between them.

As expected, Meek’s response to the saga has been anything but conventional. In a lengthy rant he authored over the course of several days, Meek has rehashed his beef with Drake, revealed he bought a farm and said he’s been targeted more than Donald Trump, who claims to be the victim of a second assassination attempt.

“I’ve been on 23 and 1 lockdown shackled … family dying while I’m in prison … dead broke … shot at wayyyy more than trump,” Meek wrote in one of the explosive tweets. “Sent to jail for wheeling … lost my dad as a child this s### is motivational food to me a internet rumor! It’s so many bots you must speak up!”

In another message, Meek shared video from his visit to Africa, which saw him engaging with frenzied crowds of patrons, riding dirt bikes with locals, and tearing down festival stages. Though he didn’t directly make the correlation, it appears as though Meek was implying that no amount of shade, be it from his association with Diddy or any part of his past, can overshadow his star power.

“This Africa … I ain’t even know I had this much influence it’s in other countries this way too…,” he wrote in the tweet. “Yall can stay distracted I’ll play aggravating teacher … once I signed off from people owning me in the industry I’ve been having slot of bad campaigns .. it can’t stop me!”

Though Meek Mill hasn’t been directly vocal about Diddy’s recent arrest, he vehemently denied the allegations concerning himself and the disgraced Bad Boy Records mogul. In February, Meek spoke out on Twitter after producer Lil Rod sued Diddy for sexual harassment and assault and he was named in the lawsuit.

“I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly … nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy,” he wrote. “No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! Lol.”

Check out the video of Meek’s movie-worth moves in Africa above.