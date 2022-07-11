Meek Mill Explains The Lack Of Beef With Jay-Z

It seems like people want Meek Mmill to have beef with Jay-Z, but he says that just isn’t the case. Check out what he says about how he’s moving on.

The Internet is a funny place. Today, Meek Mill and Jay-Z parted ways on the business side. Meek was signed to Roc Nation management as an artist, but he has decided to go his own way.

As you know, this automatically will fuel rumors of beef and animosity between the two. As far as I can see, Roc Nation was more than diligent in helping Meek, especially when he was incarcerated. So, it does come as somewhat of a surprise when he is making this move.

Meek sensing the drama, decided to drop a quick statement or three on Twitter to clear things up. He made it clear that he is still doing some things with Jay Z, but he’s taking control of his career. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that!

Meek tweeted, “All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga.”

Check it out.

All I seen today was meek and roc part ways …I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together..I have a label deal with roc for my artist and I got reform super tied with them and many other investments wit jigga https://t.co/y36jgmBQJz — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 11, 2022

And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG …they ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 11, 2022

Also, he made it clear that this separation is not including his dealings with Rick Ross and MMG or his sour feelings toward Atlantic records. So, he made it pretty clear what is intentions are. He also said that there’s been some weird stuff going on with him and his ability to drop albums and appear on festival stages. It sounds like Meek at 35-years old is smarter than the Meek of 25. And I think that’s great! I am totally here for it.

I been signed to Atlantic/MMG since 2014 it used to be Warner only made 11m on records out of like a 100m.. I only could drop every 9 months something a lawyer never explained to me and they removed me from all festivals also — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 11, 2022

I been signed to Atlantic/MMG since 2014 it used to be Warner only made 11m on records out of like a 100m.. I only could drop every 9 months something a lawyer never explained to me and they removed me from all festivals also — MeekMill (@MeekMill) July 11, 2022