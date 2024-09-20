Meek Mill Seemingly Offers $1M Payout If Wild Rumors About Him & Diddy Are True 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill is tired of the relentless trolling over rumors about him and Diddy and offered to pay $1 million if the allegations are confirmed.

Meek Mill has had enough of the trolling campaign against him amid claims his relationship with Diddy was far more than just business or friendship.

The Philly rapper had faced endless ridicule since Lil Rod dragged him into his sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, alleging Meek had a sexual relationship with the embattled Hip-Hop mogul.

Trolls target Meek Mill’s post, dredging up the allegations, and it’s only gotten worse since Diddy was arrested on multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

On Thursday, (September 19), Meek hopped on social media with a question amid conspiracy theories surrounding the recent announcement Kevin Liles stepped down as the CEO of Warner Music Group’s 300 Entertainment.

“Why all these ceos stepping down?” Meek tweeted.

The replies were littered with references to Diddy and his baby oil stash alongside comments urging him to “read the room.”

“bruh this n#### just be setting himself up to get cooked,” one user wrote. “Read the room.”

Meek Mill replied, offering a $1 million payout if the rumors are confirmed.

“I will personally give you a million dollars if these stories add up in anything weird beyond trench/hood level,” he stated. “It’s 2 things we can’t do in the trenches … it’s no way yall know what type of man I am.”

I will personally give you a million dollars if these stories add up in anything weird beyond trench/hood level … it’s 2 things we can’t do in the trenches … it’s no way yall know what type of man I am #cybertruck at 12 tap in lil buddy! https://t.co/aKUeFnPGP5 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) September 20, 2024

Meek returned to X (Twitter) a short while later with a Q&A to promote his new single “CYBERTRUCK.”

Meek Mill – Cybertruck

He also spoke about his REFORM Alliance plans and the recent passage of the “Meek Mill Bill.”

Meek Mill previously denied the allegations about him and Diddy, claiming he was the target of a smear campaign.

“I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly … nobody won’t even offer me coke because I’m that heavy,” he tweeted in February. “No man or watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place don’t get flipped … woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming! Lol.”