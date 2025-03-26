Meek Mill Slams “Fake Thug” Luce Cannon’s Wild Kidnapping Allegations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill has responded to controversial kidnapping and robbery allegations by Luce Cannon amid ongoing legal drama.

Meek Mill clapped back at Luce Cannon’s kidnapping claims after Cannon’s allegations resurfaced following his recent arrest in Los Angeles.

The Philadelphia rapper didn’t hold back, dismissing Cannon’s accusations as a desperate attempt to muddy the waters amid serious legal troubles.

“This guy must be using a story to confuse his indictment,” Meek Mill tweeted Tuesday (March 25). “Because I never seen him B4 …I woulda put him to ‘gods test’ on the spot! I never even met buddy but I don’t ‘negotiate’ with fake thugs.'”

Meek added, “Ask him what chain because all my chains some s### lol watches all 300k up vibes.”

Luce Cannon Claims Rick Ross Paid $50K Ransom For Meek Mill

Cannon, who recently landed behind bars alongside Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr. and other alleged Rollin’ 60s Crips members, previously claimed that he kidnapped Meek Mill at a Los Angeles nightclub. According to Cannon, he held Meek hostage, demanding a $50,000 ransom. Cannon alleged Meek was forced to call rapper Rick Ross, who paid the ransom to secure Meek’s freedom.

Cannon further claimed the incident was retaliation for Meek “talking reckless on Twitter,” calling it strictly a “business transaction,” not extortion.

He also suggested Meek would have ended up “in the trunk” had Ross not paid the ransom.

Cannon even connected the alleged kidnapping to Meek’s subsequent friendship with late rapper Nipsey Hussle, suggesting the incident led to them becoming “cool.”

WOW! Luce Cannon Admits that he kidnapped Meek Mill at the club & held him up for Ransom for $50,000 in LA



Luce made Meek call Rick Ross to have him pay up $50,000 in cash, he sent it. Big U allegedly set it up.



This is allegedly why the Feds picked him up, for “Robbery” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Nov1745GR0 — JetSki Skip 🌊 (@iLoveSkip) March 24, 2025

Meek Mill, however, vehemently denied Cannon’s narrative.

“We can see clear d########,” he stated. “The jig is up from all These bought of fake hip hop pages! That s### work for kids not for grown men!”

The rapper also emphasized his strong ties and mutual respect with West Coast artists and clarified his stance on regional feuds.

“ME NIPSEY YG MUSTARD AND FEW OTHERS MADE SURE WE DIDNT FOLLOW THE EAST COAST WEST COAST narrative!” Meek declared. “I changed my life by blessings …. but i always been down to meet up with ‘fake street bully’s’ in abandon areas’ where it’s no civilians and take they heart!”

Cannon now faces federal charges, including robbery, murder, human trafficking and extortion as part of a sweeping RICO indictment.