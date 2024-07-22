​​Meek Mill Taunted Over Diddy Rumors After Thrusting On ATV In Viral Video 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Meek Mill just cannot shake those Diddy rumors and found himself the butt of the jokes after pulling a stunt on an ATV.

Meek Mill may be well known for his love of riding ATVs, but his latest stunts left fans baffled, with many rehashing the gay jokes following allegations in Lil Rod’s sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy.

The Philly native took to social media over the weekend to share a carousel of videos of a recent ride with friends on the streets of Newark, New Jersey. Meek joined dozens of other enthusiasts on the ride and posted footage of a few of his stunts.

“Big benders,” he captioned his post. “Don’t try this at home!”

The first slide shows Meek Mill performing an impressive wheelie on the ATV as he rides along the road. However, the second slide raised eyebrows with fans roasting Meek’s bizarre thrusting motion on the 4-wheeler.

“The 2nd slide was for diddy,” one person wrote in the comment section. Another user branded the stunt “Diddy Wheelies,” while a third urged Meek Mill to “Quit diddying the bike bro.”

The roasting continued on X (Twitter) after clips of Meek Mill on the ATV circulated on the platform.

“Meek Mill never beating those allegations,” one user wrote.

Meek Mill never beating those allegations pic.twitter.com/yfojtrwXSN — TMC Music Connoisseur 🇯🇲 WATCH S2TIMES 🤩 (@MusicConnoisseu) July 21, 2024

“Meek Mill posted him riding an ATV on his IG story,” added another. “Never let him ride one again cuz wtf is he doing.”

Meek Mill posted him riding an ATV on his IG story… never let him ride one again cuz wtf is he doing 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OhjFv47oBr — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) July 22, 2024

Meek Mill found himself in hot water with the law after pulling a wheelie in the street back in 2017. The stunt landed him a controversial prison sentence of two to four years for violating his probation. The hefty sentence prompted a subsequent campaign to get his charges dropped and the judge who sentenced him to resign.

After Meek Mill received a gubernatorial pardon, he opened the 2022 Summer Jam concert by popping a wheelie on an ATV.