Megan Thee Stallion Isn’t Releasing Music Anytime Soon—Unless It’s About Genitals

Can Thee Stallion top her “She Hulk” performance despite a lack of new tunes?

Megan Thee Stallion recently announced she’s taking a mental health break before releasing new music—but before the hiatus she’s getting some rock-hard bars off!

According to new reports, Megan Thee Stallion is set to star in A24’s upcoming feature-length comedy D####: The Musical. In the newly released trailer for the musical, fans got a glimpse of Megan’s mouthy character along with a snippet of her one-eyed-snake freestyle featured in the film.

I’m assuming since the musical was filmed by the same director responsible for Borat that the entire thing will be a goofy-ahh masterpiece. I mean, she literally tells folk to f##### her business in the freestyle—and we’re sure that isn’t even the worse part.

Fans will have to wait until September to see the film—which follows the story of a pair of salesmen who find out their long lost twins. With that being said, this might mean it’s cooked for new music from Megan this year. I mean, Stallionettes may have to survive offf crumbs because the fact of the matter is that Megan low-key needs to focus on this role because she’s gotta outshine her lack-luster She Hulk performance.

Check out the full trailer below.