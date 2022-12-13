Megan Thee Stallion’s Sexual History Hits Trial

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It seems like respectability politics are hopping into the Tory Lanez / Megan Thee Stallion trial as sexual trysts are exposed.

Well, it looks like some of the details that were previously unknown around noon. First of all, let’s keep it a book. Megan Thee Stallion lied to all of us. She said in an interview with Gayle King that she did not sleep with Tory Lanez. Even then, we knew it was a lie. However, we just figured that’s what she was going with. However, in a legal sense, you can’t lie so readily. The courts will eat you up and charge you with perjury if you lie on the stand.

Anyway, Megan Thee Stallion admitted in court that she slept with Tory Lanez. Was crazy. Is that her Meg and Ex Bff Kelsey Nicole also slept with Tory. DaBaby and Ben Simmons also tossed it up. No respectability politics here, but you see where this is going.

People are basically calling Megan a heaux!

Anyway, both Tory and the best friend had gun residue on their hands and that is really the most important piece of information that has come out of the trial. Megan swears that Torri shot her and that she saw him shoot her. That seems to be clear and cut and that has not changed.

By the way, thousands of people gathered around the quart room in support of Megan thee stallion. Several advocacy groups have joined forces to not only support her, but also to chide anyone in support of these various supporters of Tory.

Apparently, Kylie Jenner let Megan know she had to leave her home, which is where the whole thing happened, because she was acting too out of pocket. Anyway, this is all getting very spooky!

One thing for sure, two things for certain….Meg is pointing fingers!

What do you think?