Michael Jackson & 2Pac’s Beef Over Quincy Jones’ Daughter Allegedly Turned Physical

Delve into the alleged behind-the-scenes drama between 2Pac and Michael Jackson.

Apparently, Michael Jackson’s biggest opp was none other than 2Pac.

In a recent interview for “The Untold,” a content series uncovering behind-the-scenes stories from the industry, comedian Tommy Too Smooth recounted an alleged altercation between the two legendary figures. The drama reportedly unfolded during a time when 2Pac was dating Kidada Jones, the daughter of late music legend Quincy Jones.

According to Tommy, the incident occurred when the couple attended an event where Michael Jackson was also present. The King of Pop, known for his close friendship with Quincy and his children, was reportedly disturbed by 2Pac’s treatment of Kidada that evening.

“2Pac comes out to party, disrespecting Kidada, like, ‘B#tch, shut up. Come the f#ck on. Shut the f#ck up and get in the car,'” Tommy Too Smooth recalled. “Mike stepped to him. ‘Yo, you can’t talk to her like that.'”

The situation quickly escalated when 2Pac reportedly dismissed Jackson’s intervention.

“He was like, ‘Mike, mind your f#cking business,'” he continued. “Mike was like, ‘F#ck no. That’s like my niece. You ain’t gonna just talk to her like that.'”

What followed, according to the comedian, was a substantial physical altercation between the two icons. But the outcome of the rumored bout is nearly as shocking as the story all together.

“Michael Jackson and f#cking Tupac start rumbling,” he said. “Michael Jackson beat his a#s. They said 2Pac loved to fight, but he can’t fight.”

Believe it or not, this isn’t the first time the pair were rumored to have come to blows. Earlier this year, Los Angeles rap veteran Boo Kapone spoke about Jackson’s apparent gang affiliations in a live stream with the Figgmunity podcast.

Kapone alleged Jackson was an East Coast Crip and reportedly took fades with a number of artists, including 2Pac, during his time banging on the West Coast. During the lengthy stream, Kapone claimed that Jackson and 2Pac were involved in a squabble that he described as an unfair matchup from the start because the “Man In The Mirror” vocalist was 6’2″.

“Pac swing, Mike duck it, Mike give him a left, then Pac Karate kicked,” Kapone said recalling the fight. “Mike blocked the kick and they go to the ground squabbling. We come break it up, Mike got grass in his perm and Pac got [points to his head].”

He continued, “They shake hands and hugged squashed it, they say Mike beat him up but I say Pac swung first and Mike 6’2 he Joe Jackson son from Gary Indiana.”