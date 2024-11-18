Mike Tyson & Jake Paul Legally Banned From Going All Out, Claims DJ Whoo Kid 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul were reportedly legally restricted and couldn’t knock each other out or go hard in their recent fight.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s recent fight has been plagued with rumors that the boxing legend threw the fight or that it was a cash grab, but according to DJ Whoo Kid, both fighters were legally prevented from going too hard.

The 58-year-old former heavyweight champion lost the fight after going eight full rounds with the 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer on Friday night (November 15).

Tyson faced intense criticism following the bout, with some claiming “Iron Mike” threw the fight. However, DJ Whoo Kid claimed the fight failed to live up to expectations because both Tyson and Paul were legally restricted.

During a recent TikTok Live, Whoo Kid, who co-hosted the “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson” podcast, revealed he spoke to Jake Paul on Saturday and got some inside information.

“This is the problem; this is what happened,” he began. “Legally, they each cannot go at each other hard. Because if Mike hits Jake Paul, like really hit him … Jake Paul will die. He’s gonna die, like he’s gonna be dead if he went all in.”

He added, “If Jake Paul would hit Mike Tyson, I think because of Mike Tyson’s age, he would kill Mike Tyson. So, the rules were that they got to chill. That’s what I heard.”

DJ Whoo Kid revealed he spoke with Jake Paul and discovered that he and Mike Tyson weren’t legally allowed to go all out during their boxing match on Netflix. 🤼‍♂️💥 This revelation raises questions about the rules governing celebrity fights! 🎥👀 #Boxing #JakePaul #MikeTyson pic.twitter.com/rElXcQXMVZ — Chamalife (@ChamalifeX) November 18, 2024

Tyson addressed critics after losing to Paul by unanimous decision, 80-72, 79-73, 79-73, revealing he almost lost his life earlier this year.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” he asserted. “I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.”