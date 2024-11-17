Mike Tyson Rumors: Did The Champ Throw Jake Paul Fight For Money?

There are a lot of rumors and theories on what happened with Mike Tyson during his fight with Jake Paul.

Before we get into any rumors. Mike Tyson released a statement. With that statement, he put a “dot” at the end of any rumors. He also had people applauding his “win,” which was a $20 million pay day for his fight with Jake “The Problem Child” Paul. Check out the statement below.

We are happy for Mike! Now…the rumors!

So, the fight is just a few days behind us, and now we’re left pondering what exactly happened. For those who know Mike Tyson, it’s still hard to wrap their minds around the idea of Jake Paul defeating arguably one of the greatest fighters of all time. How did we get here?

Let’s dive straight into the conspiracy theories and rumors. There’s been no shortage of speculation, and one prominent idea is that Mike threw the fight. Some say he threw it outright, while others believe he followed a prearranged script designed to maximize the payday. Honestly, considering how Jake Paul and his team operate in boxing, that theory feels plausible. But let’s look at the various pieces of “evidence” circulating.

First, Fat Joe suggested that Mike Tyson simply needed the money. He didn’t directly accuse Mike of throwing the fight or following a script, but he implied that Mike took the fight for financial reasons. Joe mentioned figures like boxing promoters and other “leeches” who’ve drained Mike’s finances over the years. He also pointed out that Mike arrived at the Jake Paul fight alone, without an entourage, and walked to the ring solo—a symbolic gesture, that says no one else was getting a cut of his earnings.

Another perspective is that Mike just didn’t unleash his full fury on Jake Paul. One video online highlighted that Mike was in the ring with the very person promoting the event. Jake! Some believe that Mike held back intentionally, perhaps to avoid ruining the payday. This theory gained traction due to Mike’s odd behavior during the fight—biting his gloves in a way that seemed awkward and out of character, even for him. While we’ve seen Mike exhibit similar habits in the past, this felt different. He was chomping away, seemingly as a reminder to “chill.” The video also showed moments when Mike could’ve physically pummelled Jake but chose not to fully engage. Was it age, caution, or strategy? It’s worth noting that Mike showed bursts of extreme energy during training and online clips before the fight.

Then there’s the clip of Jake Paul whispering to Mike Tyson during the fight. What did he say? Some speculate he told Mike, “I got you your money.” Jake admitted post-fight that he uses a WWE-style persona to sell fights. He also acknowledged in interviews—including one with AllHipHop years ago—that he’s friends with Mike and had no intention of ever fighting him, let alone beating him. Back then, Jake outright said he could never beat Tyson—and, let’s be real, he was probably right.

So, what does all this mean? For Mike Tyson, it means a comfortable retirement package. He looked great, his brand remains strong, and hopefully, this fight ensures he can sustain his lifestyle and maintain his wealth. For Jake Paul, it solidifies his position as boxing’s most polarizing figure—a disruptor that people love to hate. Like it or not, Jake continues to bring attention (and big paydays) to the sport.

Sure, boxing doesn’t need Jake Paul forever, but right now, he’s lighting a fire under the sport. Hopefully, this inspires some of the truly great fighters to step up and create the kind of marquee events that will elevate boxing beyond these spectacles. Until then, Jake Paul’s disruptive presence may be exactly what boxing needs.