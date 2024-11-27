Mike Tyson Might Be Heading Back to the Ring If The Rumors Have Any Truth

It seems like some people really want Mike Tyson to kick Jake Paul’s butt.

Rumors are flying, and if even half of them are true, we could see Mike Tyson back in action soon. Let’s break it down, because there are two big stories floating around. Both are wild but very realistic. Again, these are only rumors!

First, there’s buzz about a $700 million offer from Saudi Arabia for Tyson to fight Jake Paul again. Saudi Billionaire Turki Alalshikh literally has that paper, dawgs! But here’s the catch: Tyson would reportedly need to knock Jake out within three rounds to collect the bag, I am hearing. And if Iron Mike lands the KO in the very first round? There’s reportedly an extra bonus waiting for him. It sounds like a a video game, but with that kind of money on the line, it’s hard to ignore. I wonder how real it is.

Now, the second rumor has a little more to it. This one involves Logan Paul, Jake Paul’s brother, and a potential WWE storyline for Tyson. If you remember, Jake Paul said something outrageous about “killing” Mike after the Jake/Mike fight. It was cringy, unnecessary, and disrespectful, but it seems to have set the stage for some wrestling drama. Mike is not knew to wrestling. Logan is a star in the WWE already. Mike seems to enjoy these spectacle-type gigs, so it would not be a shock to see him in there.

So which route is Tyson likely to take—if any? Honestly, $700 million would be hard for anyone to turn down. I would fight Logan, Jake and Mike at the same time for that money. At the same time, the WWE option is probably less taxing on Mike. Mike’s been smart about leveraging his legend status. He’ll do whatever he wants.

A lot of people still think Mike might’ve thrown that first fight with Jake Paul. I’m not accusing him of being shady, because the boxing sources we know say that would never happen. The promoter has denied it as well. What do you think? Would Mike take the $700 million challenge, head to WWE, or just keep enjoying his post-boxing life? Let me know in the comments.

PS: If Mike really does take the Saudi deal, Jake better start saying his prayers. Three rounds with an incentivized Tyson is a fattened Jake Paul. They might get me to do PPV or this one!