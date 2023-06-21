Missing Submarine Probe Started By Twitter Sleuths!

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

OceanGate Expeditions: You’re invited to dive with us.

Y’all please watch this. It’s a CBS story that aired a while back about that submarine that is now missing. The creators of that missing submarine are DEEPLY unserious. pic.twitter.com/B6JriITyZj — Marie, MSN, APRN, FNP-C (@FnpMarieOH) June 19, 2023

Life is full of unforeseen situations. Currently, a frantic rescue attempt is underway for the missing submarine. In addition, to the array of organizations, multiple Twitter sleuths are popping up to help with this most important probe.

So, one of the most integral factors, impacting the rescue attempt is air. Currently, there is less than 24 hours of oxygen left aboard the craft. While adventure, was once the primary concern, survival is now the main objective.

How I would hop out the missing titanic submarine. pic.twitter.com/zsTJLnf5tg — Alex_562 (@Alexr98650079) June 21, 2023

As a matter-of-fact, there are five members aboard the U-boat. The wayward crew consists of the following: businessman Shazada Dawood, along with his teen son, Suleman; diver, Paul-Henri Nargeolet; explorer Hamish Harding and OceanGate Expeditions CEO, Stockton Rush.

OceanGate Expeditions, is the very same company which believes a trip to the Titantic is a wonderful idea. Cue the crickets. Moreover, this is the second journey that the sub has made to the doomed vessel.

Bro somewhere trying to regain control of the submarine like pic.twitter.com/zTFVjx5ODq — Trupac (@MrM8rix) June 21, 2023

Be that as it may, on Sunday (June 18), the Titan submersible would commence its sophomore trip. Yes, the boat started its dive towards the wrecked Titanic. However, it was only one hour and 45 minutes later that radio communication with its surface ship, Polar Prince, stopped functioning.

To help bolster the rescue efforts of the Canadian and U.S. coast guards, Twitter is joining the fray. Of course, there are a kaleidoscope of colorful opinions on what’s going on with the missing submarine.

well I wouldn’t spend 250k (if I had it) to go to the bottom of the sea to see a submarine that’s been missing for almost 120+ years… https://t.co/xdi1ceYiHw pic.twitter.com/aKDzognoiT — i be like… DO IT 4 MY BABY! (@SUCKAW0RLD) June 21, 2023

Thoughts?