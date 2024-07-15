N.O.R.E Makes Bold Prediction For Drake & Kendrick Lamar’s Future Relationship

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

N.O.R.E’s bold prediction may not be as crazy as some thing, considering he’s been involved in generational rap beefs himself.

N.O.R.E still believes there’s history to be made in the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

In a brief message, he shared on Twitter, the Drink Champs podcast creator and host laid out his prediction for the spectacular fashion in which he believes Drizzy and KD will squash their beef.

Despite the fact that both Drake and Kendrick released extremely personal, saving diss tracks aimed at each other, N.O.R.E still believes there is hope the pair will reunite at some point in either the near or distant future.

“I predict Kendrick and drake squash it and eventually make 1 of the greatest hiphop records of all time !!!” N.O.R.E tweeted.

Almost immediately, fans began picking apart N.O.R.E’s prediction, remarking on how the severity of the insults hurled between the two rappers during the battle appear to make reconciliation impossible.

“this is cute but no. the kind of hate Kendrick displayed for Drake is generational lmao ain’t no taking backsies,” a Twitter/X user wrote in reply to his tweet.

Another user added, “N.O.R.E must not know Drake offered Kendrick a feature verse on First Person Shooter and he turned it down, and called him a pedofile in the middle of a rap battle.”

N.O.R.E’s prediction follows yet another tumultuous week within the saga of Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s simmering rap beef. Lil Wayne recently went viral after a video of his performance began circulating on social media when fans realized he sang the lyrics to Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” Drake diss while holding up his OVO owl chain and rapping he and Drizzy’s classic collaboration “The Motto.” Additionally, Kendrick’s aforementioned diss track returned to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, making it the Compton rapper’s longest-running No. 1 hit.

Even though it’s clear fans believe N.O.R.E may be delusional when it comes to how he’s foreshadowed the trajectory of Drake and Kendrick’s rap beef, he’s more of an expert on beef than most think. In fact, he himself has a notable history of being involved in rap beefs throughout different stages of his career. One of the most prominent beefs he was involved in was with he and Capone’s rivals, Mobb Deep, during the late 1990s.

The feud was part of the broader Queensbridge versus Lefrak City rivalry, as both groups hailed from these adjacent New York neighborhoods. Additionally, N.O.R.E had tensions with Tragedy Khadafi, who mentored him and Capone early in their careers but later had a falling out over business and personal issues.

Another significant conflict N.O.R.E was involved in was with Nas, which stemmed from misunderstandings and diss tracks exchanged during the early 2000s. Despite these confrontations, N.O.R.E. has managed to maintain relationships with many of his peers and has even hosted some of his former adversaries, such as Nas, on his and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast.

