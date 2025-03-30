Nas & Havoc Might Be New Mobb Deep If The Rumors Prove True

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Havoc is reportedly in the studio with Nas, fueling rumors of a new-new Mobb Deep!

Let us say this straight up: there is no replacing Prodigy in Mobb Deep. Not at all. But we need to discuss this rumor.

This week, Havoc gave us an update. And what an update it was. The Mobb Deep producer and rap warlord is currently in the studio with Nas, actively working on what appears to be the group’s next album.

This crazy news follows another insane announcement from Havoc and The Alchemist (who really made a lot of advances with the group). Last year, they confirmed a new Mobb Deep project was in development.

The project features unreleased verses from the late Prodigy, one of the G.O.A.T.s. The Alchemist has said publicly that he and Havoc would oversee production, and now we know Nas is fully in the fold. Fans have eagerly anticipated this collaboration. I’m hoping to experience a full blown fusion of Mobb Deep’s gritty, signature sound with Nas’s lyricism.

Mobb Deep has not had a full-length project since 2014’s The Infamous Mobb Deep. There’s no release date, but the studio session strongly suggests this is happening. We must continue to put respect on the legacy of Prodigy and Mobb Deep.