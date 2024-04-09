Nelly Furtado Could Be Giving Kelis & Her “Raw Pies” A Run For Her Money

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

If you didn’t know by now, X users will tell you that Nelly (Furtado) got that JELLY!

Just like Kelis’ “Milkshake” can bring all the boys to the yard, Nelly Furtado has fans hoping she’s still feeling “Promiscuous” following her recent performance.

Much like Kelis broke the internet with her figure last December while promoting her homemade Midnight Raw cocoa pies, Furtado has become a trending topic on Twitter (X) after her performance at the Juno Awards went viral. In fact, a portion of her performance reposted on the social media platform managed to garner more than two million views in two days.

Nelly Furtado showing off her figure at age 44 while performing a few of her classics 🤍 pic.twitter.com/W0ZkUjtxu3 — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) April 7, 2024

And despite the news cycle being largely dominated by the reports covering the numerous emerging rap beefs between J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill and Wale and JT and Yung Miami, Furtado’s full-figured showing remained a trending topic of conversation.

“F##k the rap beef, have yall seen Nelly Furtado 2024!!????,” one user wrote.

F### the rap beef, have yall seen Nelly Furtado 2024!!???? — Itztrapsbrah (@itztrapsbrah) April 8, 2024

Believe it or not, it appears as though the response to her appearance has prompted a positive jump in her following on social media, as she recently reached 1.1 and 1.6 million followers on Instagram and TikTok (respectively) in the days following her performance, according to a fan account.

This isn’t the first instance of Furtado’s assets causing a stir on timelines this year either. In March people took notice of Furtado’s baker-friendly figure after he appearance at a Spanish concert.

“Good lord what’s nelly Furtado doing with all that a##,” an X user wrote in a tweet with a clip of her performance.

good lord what’s nelly furtado doing with all that ass 🥵 pic.twitter.com/bRia4P0lAe — jay ❤️‍🔥 (@cabotsstrap) March 31, 2024

Check out Furtado’s full medley performance below.