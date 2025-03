Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sexyy Red confidently announced live on air that she and Nelly are cousins, but the St. Lunatics rapper wasn’t so sure.

Nelly playfully questioned Sexyy Red’s claim that they’re related during a recent appearance on Big Boy’s radio show, stirring up some amusing confusion about their family ties.

The funny exchange began when Sexyy Red told Big Boy, “This is my real blood cousin. People don’t believe we’re cousins.”

The revelation emerged after someone at the radio station doubted the two rappers’ relationship, prompting Sexyy Red to insist she had always known about their shared lineage.

Nelly, however, wasn’t entirely convinced. With joked that their southern accents sound alike, implying that Sexyy Red’s claim might be a stretch.

Still, he affectionately referred to her as “my folks,” suggesting a friendly bond even if the bloodline remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, Big Boy reminded listeners that Sexyy Red previously claimed she was related to Cardi B during an previous appearance on his show.

While Cardi B hasn’t addressed the claim, she previously confirmed she’s related to another female rapper. She also addressed the familial connection on Big Boy’s show when he doubted GloRilla’s claims they share a bloodline.

“No, we’re cousins,” Cardi insisted. “Like a lot of people don’t know this. This is a true story. My grandfather used to like—I don’t like to put my family business out, but he used to push weight and everything. And there was this one time that he lived in Tennessee and whatever. So, he ain’t told my grandma that he was dealing with somebody over there. And then he had a kid out there and that’s GloRilla’s dad and everything. So that’s what makes us related.”