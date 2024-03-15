Cardi B Reveals How She’s Related To GloRilla

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

GloRilla said she was Cardi B’s cousin in a 2022 interview with Big Boy, but the longtime radio host didn’t believe her.

Cardi B explained her family ties to GloRilla in an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood. GloRilla previously claimed the two were cousins, which Big Boy doubted, but Cardi B confirmed the rappers were related.

“That’s my cousin!” the Atlantic Records artist told Big Boy. “No, we’re cousins … Like a lot of people don’t know this. This is a true story. My grandfather used to like—I don’t like to put my family business out, but he used to push weight and everything. And there was this one time that he lived in Tennessee and whatever. So, he ain’t told my grandma that he was dealing with somebody over there. And then he had a kid out there and that’s GloRilla’s dad and everything. So that’s what makes us related.”

Cardi B and GloRilla worked together on the song “Tomorrow 2” in 2022. Both women didn’t realize they were related when they first met, yet Cardi B sensed a deeper connection between the collaborators.

“I just asked her like, ‘You don’t feel like—I just feel like we too much alike or something,’” Cardi B said, recalling her interactions with GloRilla. “’Like you get my jokes and everything.’ And she was like, ‘Yeah.’ I’m like, ‘Yo, there’s something funny. There’s something funny, something really weird.’ So, we started [asking about the family history].”

Cardi B stopped by Big Boy’s radio show before the release of her new single “Enough (Miami),” which dropped on Friday (March 15). The track arrived two weeks after she delivered her “Like What (Freestyle).”

The diamond-selling hitmaker released the songs to start the rollout for her sophomore album, which is due out later this year. Cardi B’s fans have been waiting for the untitled project since her Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy dropped in 2018.