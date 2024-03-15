Cardi B Admits Being Afraid Of Getting Canceled

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B grew her multi-million-dollar celebrity brand by being an outspoken personality unafraid to tackle tough issues. However, the 31-year-old hitmaker has fallen back on addressing polarizing topics.

Big Boy’s Neighborhood recently hosted Cardi B for a radio interview. While promoting her new “Enough (Miami)” record, the Bronx native talked about the fear of getting canceled by the public.

“That’s why I just disappear for a long time because I feel like fame stripped me from myself. And now I’m like being back to myself,” Cardi B admitted to Big Boy when he asked about so-called cancel culture.

The Grammy winner then added, “There’s a lot of music critics that just be like, ‘Cardi is scared to drop an album. She’s scared to drop music.’ No, I’m scared to do everything. I’m scared to talk about politics. I’m scared to talk about my life. I’m scared to talk about anything.”

Earlier in the conversation, Cardi B confirmed that she does not plan to vote in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. She previously supported candidates such as Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and President Joe Biden.

Cardi B Says She’s Done Responding To Online Gossip

Throughout her career in the spotlight, Cardi B has had to deal with a lot of unsubstantiated rumors about her private life. The Invasion of Privacy album creator says she no longer feels the need to respond to the gossip.

“Should I address it? It’s like, no. You wanna know why? Because whether I address it or not, it’s gonna become another story. It’s not gonna stop right there,” Cardi explained. She also said, “You know what? Live with it. I don’t care anymore.”

Cardi B’s “Enough (Miami)” arrived today. The solo single hit No. 1 on the iTunes all-genre chart and the iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap chart. The track’s official visuals also became a Top 5 trending video on YouTube.