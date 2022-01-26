New Black Rob Album On The Way!

If you are a fan of Black Rob, know that the Bad Boy rapper has some more to say even if it is from the grave. A new album!

It looks like Black Rob has something to say even in death.

If you know like I know, the former Bad Boy rapper had a classic on his hand – 2000’s Life Story. And that opus helped prepare Bad Boy Records to great heights after Biggie Smalls was murdered.

The album yielded a number of hits and street hits (BANGERS!) and kept Diddy in the game.

Well, Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie a.k.a. the mad rapper a.k.a. one of Diddy’s Hitmen (legendary music production team) has made a stunning announcement! He has revealed That Black Rob will be releasing another album posthumously.

There aren’t a lot of details but he did reveal that it will be a sequel to the classic – Life Story.

He also revealed that his character, The Mad Rapper, which was very popular in the 90s into the 2000s, will be dropping another album as well! So we can all expect to be highly entertained in the upcoming months.

What does this all mean to us?

I am not so sure, but I do know that it means that things are about to get very interesting. I am very hopeful that the “building” (Diddy is the building) gets behind the effort. In his death, Black Rob deserved so much more.

He had some issues, but he didn’t deserve that type of death with all that he gave us.

Life isn’t fair and nobody owes us anything, and yet it just seems like he got a raw deal.

Rest in peace Black Rob!