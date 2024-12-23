New Ice Spice Picture Causes More Concern Over Rapid Weight Loss

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

I really like Ice Spice. So, I care. I’m worried something is going on with her that might be above and beyond the preexisting rumors. Currently the rumors are she’s losing weight at a rapid pace, because she is on some sort of weight loss drug. We know Ozempic and other drugs are very popular in Hollywood. It actually started off as something for diabetic people. However, the moment people realized they could lose weight, they came back with the re-brand.

Ice Spice is one of those people that allegedly (there’s no real evidence) took the drug to stave off the haters saying she had too much “junk in the trunk.” Others have opined that she’s sickly. I am not going to make a judgment. I just want her to be well and in good general health. This means mental and physical health. Ice Spice has taken a lot of hits as she made a lot of hits. That takes a toll on you as a human being.

Also, I’ll remind you all we haven’t seen her around Taylor Swift anymore. I’m still trying to figure out what’s up with that. Until then, I’ll send Ice Spice some positive vibes and hope she comes back next year with a banger! Maybe a couple key collaborations can get her back back.

Ice Spice with Nobu Matsuhisa, the founder of Nobu 👀 pic.twitter.com/uTy2DbpHtt — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 23, 2024

Since she’s at Nobu, eat mo’ boo!

I’m going to run up some streams on “Phat Butt.”