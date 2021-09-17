NFL Tragedy: Former Giants Star Brandon Short’s Pregnant Daughter Shot & Killed

Tragedy has once again struck the NFL.

This time, former Giants star Brandon Short has suffered a loss.

According to USA Today, Short’s daughter Karli was killed in a tragic shooting in McKeesport, PA, on September 13. The NFL star made the announcement on his Facebook page.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote. “I’ve lost the light of my life, my oldest daughter Karli passed away this morning in a senseless act of gun violence. The love she had was so pure and true. The world lost a beautiful soul. Thank you to everyone who has reached out and please keep our family in your prayers as we struggle through this difficult time.”

Karli Short was 26 years old, and five months pregnant, at the time of her murder. No arrests have been made as of this writing.

Short is the second NFL star this week to lose a child. Earlier this week, former New England Patriots star Kevin Faulk lost his 19-year-old daughter, Kevione, in New Orleans, LA. It’s unclear what Kevione Faulk died from.

There’s so much senseless tragedy going on that there are, literally, no words left. Our thoughts and prayers are with all the NFL stars.