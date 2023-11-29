Has Nicki Minaj Found Her Way To Billionaire Status?

Nicki Minaj may be on her way to being the next Hip-Hop billionaire.

We have seen a number of millionaires and billionaires sprout out of the l#### of Hip-Hop. But, what we have not seen, is these superior individuals make their money exclusively through the music. In fact, it has been quite the opposite. We have seen Jay-Z make more money off of real estate and investments then the actual music the same thing applies with Nas, who is basically a tech mogul and restauranteur at this point. The same goes with 50 Cent, who before everyone invested in Vitamin water (Kool Aid light!). So, we now know that rappers are able to generate enormous levels of money by leveraging their brands and business savvy into superior ways.

Recently, we have seen the women step up as well. These ladies are powerhouses in their own own right. Beyoncé, RiRi, the Kardashians and others are getting to the money in ways previously imagined. And it’s hard to be mad at that! Rihanna is literally a billionaire off of a clothing/beauty line now. A$AP Rocky has got to be the luckiest SOB in the world. Now, we are looking at the possibility that Nicki Minaj may be following suit. The Queens rap mistress has always been known to kill it on the mic. Now we are noticing that she is also starting to invest in beauty. This starts with a line of press on nails that emulate her unique style. She is expected to make a tremendous amount of money off of this and some have already started to talk that it may help her and Mass enough money to transcend billionaire status.

Nicki is one of the most controversial figures, but also she is one of the most enduring figures in Rap. I wish her well, and I hope that she’s able to do it! In fact, I hope she’s able to inspire others to do it as well, because it’s out here for all of us!